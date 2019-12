“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”

In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids — probably the most awful kids in history. This delightful comedy is adapted from the best-selling young adult book and has become a holiday staple, featuring a few favorite Christmas Carols and a lot of laughs. Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, 324 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton. $15. For tickets and showtimes, visit avenuearts.org.