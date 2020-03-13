Dennis DeYoung: “The Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Album Tour”

A singer, songwriter, keyboardist, composer and record producer, as well as founding member of the legendary band, STYX, Dennis DeYoung has been in the biz over 40 years. His voice is one of the most recognizable in the music world today and continues to inspire new generations of fans. MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $38-$75. livenation.com