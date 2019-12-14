Home Free: “Dive Bar Christmas Tour”

The band has rich, Southern harmonies from their four vocalists Tim Foust, Rob Lundquist, Austin Brown, Adam Chance and beatboxer Adam Rup. With praise rolling in wide ranges from the likes of Rolling Stone and Country Living, the extraordinary showmen electrify crowds with a one-of-a-kind live show that mixes Nashville standards, soaring originals and quick-witted humor. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20-$50. akroncivic.com