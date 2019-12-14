Medina Holiday Pops

Medina Performing Arts Center 851 Weymouth Rd., City of Medina, Ohio 44256

Join the Akron Symphony Orchestra as it welcomes some special guests for an evening of traditional carols, inspiring songs and holiday cheer. Expect a special visitor from the North Pole. Kick off the holiday season with a concert that has become a popular family tradition in Medina. Medina Performing Arts Center, 851 Weymouth Road, Medina. 7:30 p.m. $20-$30. akronsymphony.org

Medina Performing Arts Center 851 Weymouth Rd., City of Medina, Ohio 44256 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
