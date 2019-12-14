Medina Holiday Pops

Join the Akron Symphony Orchestra as it welcomes some special guests for an evening of traditional carols, inspiring songs and holiday cheer. Expect a special visitor from the North Pole. Kick off the holiday season with a concert that has become a popular family tradition in Medina. Medina Performing Arts Center, 851 Weymouth Road, Medina. 7:30 p.m. $20-$30. akronsymphony.org