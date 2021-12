“The Akron Nutcracker: A Holiday in the Rubber City”

Enjoy this classic score by Tchaikovsky with an Akron twist at this show by the Dance Institute at the University of Akron that creates visions of Main Street, Polsky’s, Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens and was produced in collaboration with the Akron Symphony Orchestra, Verb Ballets, Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens and Firestone High School. E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. uakron.edu/ej