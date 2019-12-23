Holiday Choir Classic featuring ETC Show Choir and YEPAW

The Energy, Talent and Commitment School of Musical Arts is a community-based organization that sponsors four performing groups. The Youth Excellence Performing Arts Workshop uses the arts to engage middle and high school urban youth in activities that provide positive options for developing their talents, skills and self-esteem. Join these two local youth groups for a special holiday performance. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7 p.m. $7-$12. Free for children 5 and under. akroncivic.com