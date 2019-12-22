Holiday Movie Series: “Elf”

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

Canton Palace Theatre presents its family friendly holiday film series. After inadvertently wreaking havoc on the elf community due to his ungainly size, a man raised as an elf at the North Pole is sent to the U.S. in search of his true identity. Holiday music on the Kilgen Organ prior to the movie. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $5. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio View Map
