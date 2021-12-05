Get into the holiday spirit with Akron's premier holiday home tour. One ticket gains you entrance to five of the area's finest historic and contemporary homes exquisitely decorated for the season. Buy tickets at Angel Falls Coffee Co. at 792 W. Market St. in Akron. Buy sponsor tickets at Square Bar at 820 W. Market St. in Akron. 1-5 p.m. $35-$60. sugarplumtour.org
Canapi’s Sugar Plum Tour of Holiday Homes
to
Angel Falls Coffee Company 729 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44303
Wednesday
-
Thursday
Friday
