Making international headlines by winning the $100,000 grand prize of the 2016 M-Prize International Chamber Music Competition, the largest prize for chamber music in the world, Calidore is one of today’s most in-demand young chamber ensembles. This year Calidore won the 2018 Avery Fisher Career Grant. Musical artists include Inon Barnatan on piano, Jeffrey Myers and Ryan Meehan on violins, Jeremy Berry on viola and Estelle Choi on cello. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $25-$45. tuesdaymusical.org
Tuesday Musical presents Calidore Quartet with Inon Barnatan, Piano
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
