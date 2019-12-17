Wizards of Winter

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Enjoy this holiday rock event for the whole family, featuring former members of classic rock giants, Rainbow, Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent Band and others along with Broadway and theater veterans. Join them on a musical journey inside a snow globe in search of the true meaning of Christmas. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7 p.m. $29-$49. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
