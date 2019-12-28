History of America Through the Eyes of a Tree

Join a naturalist to discover some of the history of America through trees. Learn what the "King's Brand" was used for, how Wall Street began, the significance of the "Liberty Elm," why we have an eight-hour workday and more. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org