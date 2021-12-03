Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”

Charles Dickens’ glorious ghost tale of Christmas comes to life with an exciting and reimagined script written for the Players Guild stage. Enjoy new lavish sets and costumes and beautiful arrangements of traditional carols. Players Guild Theatre, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. $27-$34. playersguildtheatre.com
The Players Guild Theatre 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702
