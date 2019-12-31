Blu Jazz presents “‘Round Midnight” New Year’s Eve Gala featuring Wesley Bright & The Honeytones with Dan Wilson

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Coming out of retirement for one night only, the smooth and raspy southern soul vocals of Wesley Bright return along with Akron's fan-favorite jazz guitarist, Dan Wilson, to ring in 2020. Tickets include dinner, dessert and late-night snack, two drink tickets, admission to both performances plus celebratory champagne toast at midnight. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $65-$125. blujazzakron.com

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
