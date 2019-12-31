Coming out of retirement for one night only, the smooth and raspy southern soul vocals of Wesley Bright return along with Akron's fan-favorite jazz guitarist, Dan Wilson, to ring in 2020. Tickets include dinner, dessert and late-night snack, two drink tickets, admission to both performances plus celebratory champagne toast at midnight. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $65-$125. blujazzakron.com
Blu Jazz presents “‘Round Midnight” New Year’s Eve Gala featuring Wesley Bright & The Honeytones with Dan Wilson
BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That16th annual Winter Fest & Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatDeck the Hall: A Classic Comic Hero Christmas
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatWild Lights
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 This & ThatVoices in the Valley presents Cats on Holiday Annual Holiday Party
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That16th annual Winter Fest & Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatDeck the Hall: A Classic Comic Hero Christmas
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatWild Lights
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatRed Wanting Blue
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That16th annual Winter Fest & Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
Sunday
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatWoodpecker Feeder Workshop
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That16th annual Winter Fest & Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatDeck the Hall: A Classic Comic Hero Christmas
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatWild Lights
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That16th annual Winter Fest & Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatStark County Artists Exhibition
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Old Trail School Winter Farmers' Market
-
Tuesday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatZoo Year's Eve
-
-
Comedy Concerts & Live MusicNew Year's Eve Party with a Purpose
-
-
Comedy Concerts & Live MusicNew Year's Eve Party with a Purpose
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatBlu Jazz presents “‘Round Midnight” New Year’s Eve Gala featuring Wesley Bright & The Honeytones with Dan Wilson
-
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatThe Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Celebration
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That16th annual Winter Fest & Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatStark County Artists Exhibition
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: