Blu Jazz presents “‘Round Midnight” New Year’s Eve Gala featuring Wesley Bright & The Honeytones with Dan Wilson

Coming out of retirement for one night only, the smooth and raspy southern soul vocals of Wesley Bright return along with Akron's fan-favorite jazz guitarist, Dan Wilson, to ring in 2020. Tickets include dinner, dessert and late-night snack, two drink tickets, admission to both performances plus celebratory champagne toast at midnight. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $65-$125. blujazzakron.com