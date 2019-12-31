New Year’s Eve 2019

to Google Calendar - New Year’s Eve 2019 - 2019-12-31 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Year’s Eve 2019 - 2019-12-31 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Year’s Eve 2019 - 2019-12-31 20:00:00 iCalendar - New Year’s Eve 2019 - 2019-12-31 20:00:00

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Ring in the New Year at the G.A.R. Hall. This year’s band is David Mayfield, Becky Boyd, Roger Hoover, Andrew Bonnis, Ray Flanagan, Anthony Taddeo and Aaron Jonah Lewis. Included in your ticket is a dinner prepared by Chef Ron and a champagne toast at midnight. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $60-$70. peninsulahistory.org

Info

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - New Year’s Eve 2019 - 2019-12-31 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Year’s Eve 2019 - 2019-12-31 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Year’s Eve 2019 - 2019-12-31 20:00:00 iCalendar - New Year’s Eve 2019 - 2019-12-31 20:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

December 26, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Friday

December 27, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Saturday

December 28, 2019

Sunday

December 29, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Monday

December 30, 2019

Tuesday

December 31, 2019

Wednesday

January 1, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

330 Homes Teaser