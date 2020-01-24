“Broadway’s Next Hit Musical”

This hilarious musical is the only unscripted theatrical awards show. Master improvisers gather made-up, hit song suggestions from the audience and create a spontaneous evening of music, humor and laughter. The audience votes for its favorite song and watches as the cast turns it into a full-blown improvised musical. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $30. uakron.edu/ej

