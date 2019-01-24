The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

Greystone Hall 103 S. High Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

Ohio Shakespeare Festival performs all 37 plays in 97 minutes! Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield's irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays follows three madcap men in tights, as they weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in one wild ride that leaves you breathless. There is some mild adult language and content in this show. Ohio Shakespeare Festival, Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron. $15-$33. For tickets and showtimes, visit ohioshakespearefestival.com.

Info
Greystone Hall 103 S. High Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Tags

