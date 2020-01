Ohio Shakespeare Festival presents “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Newlyweds Brad and Janet take refuge from the storm in the Frankenstein place, but they are in for a bumpy night. Dr. Frank N. Furter and his horde of ghouls are looking to make them scream — in more ways than one. Performances run select Fridays and Saturdays. Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron. 8 p.m. $15-$33. ohioshakespearefestival.com