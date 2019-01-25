A Year without Plastic

Sand Run Metro Park, Mingo Pavilion 1501 Sand Run Pkwy, Akron, Ohio 44313

Need a meaningful New Year's resolution? Try a plastic-free 2019. Join a naturalist for the start of the journey to do just that. You are invited to share your own ideas, tips and information to reduce plastics. Sand Run Metro Park, Mingo Lodge, 1501 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

