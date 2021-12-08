Apollo’s Fire welcomes renowned British conductor Nicholas McGegan, who loves nothing more than Handel. This Handel expert leads the virtuoso musicians of Apollo’s Fire, Apollo’s Singers and four soloists in Handel’s beloved holiday classic. St. Bernard Catholic Church, 44 University Ave., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $10-$75. apollosfire.org
Apollo’s Fire presents Handel’s “Messiah”
St. Bernard Church 44 University Ave, Akron, Ohio 44308
