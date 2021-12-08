Apollo’s Fire presents Handel’s “Messiah”

St. Bernard Church 44 University Ave, Akron, Ohio 44308

Apollo’s Fire welcomes renowned British conductor Nicholas McGegan, who loves nothing more than Handel. This Handel expert leads the virtuoso musicians of Apollo’s Fire, Apollo’s Singers and four soloists in Handel’s beloved holiday classic. St. Bernard Catholic Church, 44 University Ave., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $10-$75. apollosfire.org

