Dare to Be 2020: Moving Beyond

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

At Dare to Be, women experience the fullness of a multi-day women’s conference in an affordable, three-hour, one-night event. Bring your friends, families, church groups and neighbors to experience an evening designed aimed to awaken your full spiritual potential. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7 p.m. $32. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
