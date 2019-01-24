Film Screening: Garry Winogrand: All Things are Photographable

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Decades before digital technology transformed how we make and see pictures, Winogrand made hundreds of thousands of them with his 35 mm Leica, creating an encyclopedic portrait of America from the late 1950s to the early 1980s in the process. Forged by the artist’s own words and images, Garry Winogrand: “All Things Are Photographable” is a stunningly intimate portrait of an artist who both personified his era and transformed it. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 7 p.m. $10. akronartmuseum.org

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
