Ken Ludwig’s “’Twas the Night Before Christmas”

Start a new holiday tradition with your family at this not-to-be missed show. When Santa’s naughty and nice list goes missing, a few dancing mice, a little girl and a wacky elf need to save the day before Santa boards his sleigh. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $23-$43. uakron.edu

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
