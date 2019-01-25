A Live Conversation with Alyson Hannigan and a Screening of “American Pie”

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

From the making of “American Pie,” to her celebrated roles as Willow in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and Lily in “How I Met Your Mother,” Alyson shares stories with her fans and answers questions live and in person. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $30-$150. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
