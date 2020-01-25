Blu Jazz presents Zydeco Dance Party with Mo’ Mojo

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Blu goes Big Easy with Akron's-own "Pardi-Gras" flavored band, infusing Zydeco music with Americana, Cajun, reggae, funk and more. Come celebrate the sounds of New Orleans, the birthplace of jazz, at Blu. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market Ave., Akron. 8 p.m. $10-$15. blujazzakron.com

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
