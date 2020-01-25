Blu goes Big Easy with Akron's-own "Pardi-Gras" flavored band, infusing Zydeco music with Americana, Cajun, reggae, funk and more. Come celebrate the sounds of New Orleans, the birthplace of jazz, at Blu. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market Ave., Akron. 8 p.m. $10-$15. blujazzakron.com
Blu Jazz presents Zydeco Dance Party with Mo’ Mojo
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Shrek: The Musical”
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatMargaret Atwood's “Alias Grace”
-
-
Theater & DanceMatt's First (Real) Thanksgiving
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That16th annual Winter Fest & Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsReception for "Outlaw Ink: Hück & Hogarth"
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatVoices in the Valley presents April Verch
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatJilly’s Music Room presents The Jon Mosey Trio
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Blithe Spirit” A Comedy by Noel Coward
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Home & Garden This & That2020 Akron Home & Garden Show
-
Saturday
-
Art & ExhibitionsSomething to Believe In
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatUniversity of Akron Steel Drum Band
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitionsred press collaborative
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsSomething to Believe In
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitionsred press collaborative
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatWinter Steak House Wine Pairing Dinner
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatHubbs Groove: A Tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire
-
