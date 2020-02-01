Blu Jazz presents Badi Assad

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This internationally acclaimed flamenco guitarist and vocalist transcends the traditional styles of her native Brazil with a mixture of pop, jazz and world/ethnic sounds for a not-to-miss Blu debut solo performance. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. blujazzakron.com

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
