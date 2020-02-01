This internationally acclaimed flamenco guitarist and vocalist transcends the traditional styles of her native Brazil with a mixture of pop, jazz and world/ethnic sounds for a not-to-miss Blu debut solo performance. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. blujazzakron.com
Blu Jazz presents Badi Assad
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Thursday
-
Comedy Theater & DanceClue
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsRed Press Collaborative | Decennial Celebration
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsScatter Surge
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Severance Hall This & ThatCleveland Orchestra: Shadows, Seas and Sorcerers
-
-
Events in The 330Spring Festival Gala
-
-
Events in The 330Spring Festival Gala
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That Train RideBreakfast Along the Cuyahoga
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatGroundhogs and Weather Predictions
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatKids Studio
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatOpen Studio: Bubble & Ice Art
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That Train RideBreakfast Along the Cuyahoga
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Stayin’ Alive: A Tribute to the Bee Gees
Monday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatThe Kent Stage presents Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That Train RideBreakfast Along the Cuyahoga
-
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatAbba Mania
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That Train RideBreakfast Along the Cuyahoga
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSolo at Sarah's Vineyard
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That Train RideBreakfast Along the Cuyahoga
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: