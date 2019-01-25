The "Sgt. Pepper" generation of 1970 ends up in Monaco on the French Riviera during the annual Gran Prix. The Casino de Monte Carlo is the scene for money laundering and murder. Hundreds of thousands of dollars and a Ferrari changed hands during a high stakes game of poker. Guests who can correctly solve the mystery are awarded a Super Sleuth certificate. Awards are given for best 60’s and 70’s costume! Ticket includes a boxed dinner, train ride and performance. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $50. cvsr.com
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s Mystery Train: "The Jack of Diamonds Caper"
Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Almost, Maine”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & That“Inside Outside: Colors of Experience” Opening Reception
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatThe Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)
-
-
Business & CareerWomen2Women Breakfast
-
-
Food & DrinkParma Area Pizza Bake Off
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatA Year without Plastic
-
-
Events in The 330 Health & Wellness This & ThatIntro to Aromatherapy & Free Wellness Scans
-
-
Events in The 330 Film Theater & Dance This & ThatA Live Conversation with Alyson Hannigan and a Screening of “American Pie”
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatPuzzled at the Palace: An Escape Game Tournament
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatGabriel Iglesias: “One Show Fits All World Tour”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatBeautiful Risks: Having the Courage to Teach and Learn with Creativity with Dr. Ron Beghetto
-
Sunday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Theater & DanceA Christmas Story
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatUniversity of Akron Steel Drum Band
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatThe Akron Youth Orchestra Winter Concert
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatKiraly Fencing Academy: European Foil-Epee-Sabre Demonstration
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Almost, Maine”
-
Tuesday
-
Theater & DanceA Christmas Story
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Dancing with the Stars Live!” Light Up the Night
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-