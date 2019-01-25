Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s Mystery Train: "The Jack of Diamonds Caper"

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131

The "Sgt. Pepper" generation of 1970 ends up in Monaco on the French Riviera during the annual Gran Prix. The Casino de Monte Carlo is the scene for money laundering and murder. Hundreds of thousands of dollars and a Ferrari changed hands during a high stakes game of poker. Guests who can correctly solve the mystery are awarded a Super Sleuth certificate. Awards are given for best 60’s and 70’s costume! Ticket includes a boxed dinner, train ride and performance. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $50. cvsr.com

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131
