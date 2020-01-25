The Vindys with special guest the Ohio Weather Band

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

1/25 The Vindys with special guest the Ohio Weather Band% The Vindys have become one of the most sought-after bands in the Northeast Ohio area with a unique blend of pop, jazz and rock. The band’s versatility and incomparable style make it a rarity amongst other groups. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $25. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Info

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio View Map
