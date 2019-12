“The NeverEnding Story”

Take in this epic tale of wonder where reality and fantasy intertwine. A boy immersed in a magical book finds himself on a quest to save the people of Fantastica in a reminder about the power of imagination and the courage it takes to use it. Magical Theatre Co., 565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton. $15-$19. For tickets and showtimes, visit magicaltheatre.org.