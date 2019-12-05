Akron Zoo Trunk Show

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307

Join this one-of-a-kind shopping experience. Stop by the booths of local vendors, and shop in the Zoo gift shop for all of your holiday needs. Shoppers receive a raffle ticket for every $10 spent and Akron Zoo members receive 20 percent off their gift shop purchases. The Akron Zoo is not open during this event. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 4-7:30 p.m. Free. akronzoo.org

