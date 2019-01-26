Eroica: Beethoven Symphony No. 3

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio

Beethoven’s symphonies laid the foundations for romantic symphonic literature through the 1800s. Maestro Gerhardt Zimmermann shows the very beginnings of one of these symphonies, and how another masterful composer, Richard Strauss, paid homage to one of Beethoven’s greatest symphonies. Enjoy a concert prelude with Assistant Conductor Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz at 6:30 p.m. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 6:30-10 p.m. $28-$48. cantonsymphony.org

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio
