Woolly mammoths, mastodons and more! Enjoy a presentation and activities for the whole family while learning about Ohio during the last Ice Age. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 2-4 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org
Ice Age Ohio
F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313
