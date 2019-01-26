Ice Age Ohio

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Woolly mammoths, mastodons and more! Enjoy a presentation and activities for the whole family while learning about Ohio during the last Ice Age. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 2-4 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
