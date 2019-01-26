Puzzled at the Palace: An Escape Game Tournament

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

The Canton Palace Theatre and Escape Room Downtown present a unique event, featuring escape room-style game play in the theater. Work together with your team to complete your mission and solve the mystery of whodunit during the Mercantile Express Mystery game. Films are also shown throughout the day. Teams participate in one 45-minute session. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. $240 per team of eight people. To register, visit cantonpalacetheatre.org.

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio View Map
