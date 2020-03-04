Voices in the Valley presents We Banjo 3

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Ireland’s We Banjo 3 finds common ground between Old World tradition and authentic Americana by playing its banjo, fiddle, guitar and mandolin in an innovation fusion of styles it they dub “Celtgrass.” Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $29-$35. peninsulahistory.org

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in Peninsula, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
