Ireland’s We Banjo 3 finds common ground between Old World tradition and authentic Americana by playing its banjo, fiddle, guitar and mandolin in an innovation fusion of styles it they dub “Celtgrass.” Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $29-$35. peninsulahistory.org
Voices in the Valley presents We Banjo 3
G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
