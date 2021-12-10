"Home for the Holidays"

to

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Join the Akron Symphony Orchestra as it welcomes some special guests for an evening of traditional carols, inspiring songs and holiday cheer. A special visitor from the North Pole is coming. Kick off the holiday season with a concert that has become a popular family tradition in Akron. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $18.50-$60. akronsymphony.org

Info

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to
Google Calendar - "Home for the Holidays" - 2021-12-10 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - "Home for the Holidays" - 2021-12-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - "Home for the Holidays" - 2021-12-10 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - "Home for the Holidays" - 2021-12-10 19:30:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

December 9, 2021

Friday

December 10, 2021

Saturday

December 11, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required