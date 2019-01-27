The Akron Youth Orchestra Winter Concert

to Google Calendar - The Akron Youth Orchestra Winter Concert - 2019-01-27 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Akron Youth Orchestra Winter Concert - 2019-01-27 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Akron Youth Orchestra Winter Concert - 2019-01-27 15:00:00 iCalendar - The Akron Youth Orchestra Winter Concert - 2019-01-27 15:00:00

Tallmadge High School 140 N. Monroe Road, City of Tallmadge, Ohio

The Akron Youth Symphony, under Music Director Eric Benjamin, and the Akron Youth Philharmonic, under Music Director Douglas Bayda, present their winter concert. Season tickets are available for $35, which covers all four youth orchestra concerts this season. Tallmadge High School Auditorium, 140 N. Monroe Road, Tallmadge. 3 p.m. $10-$35. Free for children ages 10 and under. akronsymphony.org

Info
Tallmadge High School 140 N. Monroe Road, City of Tallmadge, Ohio
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - The Akron Youth Orchestra Winter Concert - 2019-01-27 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Akron Youth Orchestra Winter Concert - 2019-01-27 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Akron Youth Orchestra Winter Concert - 2019-01-27 15:00:00 iCalendar - The Akron Youth Orchestra Winter Concert - 2019-01-27 15:00:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 23, 2019

Thursday

January 24, 2019

Friday

January 25, 2019

Saturday

January 26, 2019

Sunday

January 27, 2019

Monday

January 28, 2019

Tuesday

January 29, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail