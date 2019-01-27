University of Akron Steel Drum Band

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Leave the winter blues behind and escape to the rhythms of the Caribbean with the University of Akron Steel Drum Band. All of the University's steel drums are built and maintained by Cliff Alexis. The band is comprised of undergraduate and graduate percussion students, who perform in the ensemble as a requirement for their degree program along with the percussion ensemble and other musical groups. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 2:30 p.m. $7-$10. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
