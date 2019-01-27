Leave the winter blues behind and escape to the rhythms of the Caribbean with the University of Akron Steel Drum Band. All of the University's steel drums are built and maintained by Cliff Alexis. The band is comprised of undergraduate and graduate percussion students, who perform in the ensemble as a requirement for their degree program along with the percussion ensemble and other musical groups. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 2:30 p.m. $7-$10. akroncivic.com
University of Akron Steel Drum Band
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Almost, Maine”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & That“Inside Outside: Colors of Experience” Opening Reception
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatThe Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)
-
-
Business & CareerWomen2Women Breakfast
-
-
Food & DrinkParma Area Pizza Bake Off
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatA Year without Plastic
-
-
Events in The 330 Health & Wellness This & ThatIntro to Aromatherapy & Free Wellness Scans
-
-
Events in The 330 Film Theater & Dance This & ThatA Live Conversation with Alyson Hannigan and a Screening of “American Pie”
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatPuzzled at the Palace: An Escape Game Tournament
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatGabriel Iglesias: “One Show Fits All World Tour”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatBeautiful Risks: Having the Courage to Teach and Learn with Creativity with Dr. Ron Beghetto
-
Sunday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Theater & DanceA Christmas Story
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatUniversity of Akron Steel Drum Band
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatThe Akron Youth Orchestra Winter Concert
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatKiraly Fencing Academy: European Foil-Epee-Sabre Demonstration
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Almost, Maine”
-
Tuesday
-
Theater & DanceA Christmas Story
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Dancing with the Stars Live!” Light Up the Night
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-