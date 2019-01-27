Voices in the Valley presents Jim Ballard Band

to Google Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Jim Ballard Band - 2019-01-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Jim Ballard Band - 2019-01-27 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Jim Ballard Band - 2019-01-27 20:00:00 iCalendar - Voices in the Valley presents Jim Ballard Band - 2019-01-27 20:00:00

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Ballard is a singer-songwriter, musician, composer (movie soundtracks, jingles, video scores,) performer, record producer and owner of Skylyne Recording Studio. He performs songs from his latest album, “Ask John Steinbeck.” Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $20-$25. peninsulahistory.org

Info
G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in Peninsula, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Jim Ballard Band - 2019-01-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Jim Ballard Band - 2019-01-27 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Jim Ballard Band - 2019-01-27 20:00:00 iCalendar - Voices in the Valley presents Jim Ballard Band - 2019-01-27 20:00:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 23, 2019

Thursday

January 24, 2019

Friday

January 25, 2019

Saturday

January 26, 2019

Sunday

January 27, 2019

Monday

January 28, 2019

Tuesday

January 29, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail