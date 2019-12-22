Connor Bogart O'Brien's Christmas Under the Stars

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Flanked by his nine-piece big band, made up of some of the finest musicians in Northeast Ohio and guest vocalists such as students from the Akron All City Musical, O’Brien performs a show comprised of laughter, stories and heartwarming Christmas songs. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 4:30 p.m. $20-$35. akroncivic.com akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
