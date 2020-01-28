Hubbs Groove: A Tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire

Northeast Ohio drummer extraordinaire Robert Hubbard leads this all-star band in playing a mixture of soul, jazz, R&B and gospel. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
