Kiraly Fencing Academy: European Foil-Epee-Sabre Demonstration

to Google Calendar - Kiraly Fencing Academy: European Foil-Epee-Sabre Demonstration - 2019-01-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kiraly Fencing Academy: European Foil-Epee-Sabre Demonstration - 2019-01-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kiraly Fencing Academy: European Foil-Epee-Sabre Demonstration - 2019-01-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Kiraly Fencing Academy: European Foil-Epee-Sabre Demonstration - 2019-01-28 18:00:00

Kiraly Fencing Academy 304 N. Howard Street, Akron, Ohio 44304

Watch a foil epee sabre demonstration by experts of swords used in the Olympics. Kiraly Fencing Academy, 304 N. Howard St., Akron. Free. 6-8 p.m. For details or a list of more events, visit kiralyfencing.com.

Info
Kiraly Fencing Academy 304 N. Howard Street, Akron, Ohio 44304 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Kiraly Fencing Academy: European Foil-Epee-Sabre Demonstration - 2019-01-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kiraly Fencing Academy: European Foil-Epee-Sabre Demonstration - 2019-01-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kiraly Fencing Academy: European Foil-Epee-Sabre Demonstration - 2019-01-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Kiraly Fencing Academy: European Foil-Epee-Sabre Demonstration - 2019-01-28 18:00:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 23, 2019

Thursday

January 24, 2019

Friday

January 25, 2019

Saturday

January 26, 2019

Sunday

January 27, 2019

Monday

January 28, 2019

Tuesday

January 29, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail