Watch a foil epee sabre demonstration by experts of swords used in the Olympics. Kiraly Fencing Academy, 304 N. Howard St., Akron. Free. 6-8 p.m. For details or a list of more events, visit kiralyfencing.com.
Kiraly Fencing Academy: European Foil-Epee-Sabre Demonstration
Kiraly Fencing Academy 304 N. Howard Street, Akron, Ohio 44304
