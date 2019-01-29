“Dancing with the Stars Live!” Light Up the Night

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

TV’s biggest dance show returns on tour this winter with “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” featuring fan favorite professional and troupe dancers in a brand-new production showcasing every type of dance style, ranging from ballroom and jazz to modern and hip-hop. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $50-$80. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
