18th annual Santa Fly-In

MAPS Air Museum 2260 International Pkwy, North Canton, Ohio 44720

Santa comes to Maps Air Museum! Almost 300 visitors attend the event each year to welcome Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Maps Air Museum, 2260 International Parkway, North Canton. 1-3 p.m. $5-$8, free children ages 6 and under. mapsairmuseum.org

Info

MAPS Air Museum 2260 International Pkwy, North Canton, Ohio 44720 View Map
