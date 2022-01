Adults 21 and over can join an in-person tutorial on how to draw dungeon maps for any game master who wants to take their game to the next level and present their players with original maps and design. Have a drink and get creative. Materials and your first glass of wine are included. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1684 Merriman Road, Akron. 7-9 p.m. $30. akronartworks.com