Blu Jazz presents Tommy Lehman Quintet: “Live at Blu Jazz” Album Recording

This Akron native and young trumpeter returns to the intimate setting of Blu to capture his latest music live in concert, featuring Dan Wilson, Theron Brown, Kip Reed, Zaire Darden and special guests Peachcurls, Sam Blakeslee and Nathan-Paul Davis. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20-$30. blujazzakron.com