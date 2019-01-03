Intro to Archery for Kids or Adults

Children ages 9 to 15 or adults ages 16 or over can learn international-style target archery and test their marksmanship at the temporary indoor range. Program is for beginning and practiced archers. All equipment and hands-on instruction provided. Must be 50 inches or taller. Registration is required. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. $10. For details and to register, visit 330tix.com.