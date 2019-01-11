Intro to Archery for Kids or Adults

Children ages 9 to 15 and adults ages 16 and over can learn international-style target archery and test their marksmanship at a temporary indoor range. Program is good for beginning and practiced archers. All equipment and hands-on instruction provided. Participants must be 50 inches or taller. Registration required. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. $10. To register, visit .330tix.com.