Intro to Archery for Kids or Adults

Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Road, Akron, Ohio 44319

Children ages 9 to 15 and adults ages 16 and over can learn international-style target archery and test their marksmanship at a temporary indoor range. Program is good for beginning and practiced archers. All equipment and hands-on instruction provided. Participants must be 50 inches or taller. Registration required. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. $10. To register, visit .330tix.com.

Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Road, Akron, Ohio 44319
