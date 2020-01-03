School’s Out Cookout

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

1/3 School’s Out Cookout% Celebrate winter by bringing your own hot dogs and buns to cook over an open fire. Then, hike with a naturalist to investigate how animals survive the winter. Drinks and condiments are provided. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
  Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Talks & Readings Theater & Dance This & That

