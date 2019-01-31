“Kofi: Made in Akron” (A Short Film Documentary)

Community members are rallying beside Kofi R. Boakye, a 19- year-old award-winning keyboardist, songwriter and producer to support his financial efforts as he prepares for college at Berklee College of Music. The event will feature a VIP reception, documentary film screening of “Kofi: Made in Akron,” question and answer session followed by a cocktail hour and a special live performance by Kofi. The Tangier, 532 W. Market St., Akron. 5-8 p.m. $50-$85. https://kofib.eventbrite.com