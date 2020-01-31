Cleveland Orchestra: Shadows, Seas and Sorcerers

Much like his magnificent “Romeo and Juliet” ballet, Sergei Prokofiev’s Sixth Symphony is filled with grand, sweeping, lyrical music tinged with brooding introspection. Composed before World War I, “The Sea” is a set of musical impressions along the lines of Claude Debussy's “La Mer.” “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” is a beloved classic, made famous by Mickey Mouse in Disney’s “Fantasia.” Severance Hall, Reinberger Chamber Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $21-$151. For tickets and showtimes, visit clevelandorchestra.com.