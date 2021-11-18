13th annual Crafty Mart

Browse a wide range of art at Crafty Mart’s 13th annual holiday market, which debuts the new Carbon Black event space and features artists such as Natalie Worcester, the Cleveland-based jewelry maker behind PowerfulParallel’s asymmetrical earrings. Bounce Innovation Hub, 526 S. Main St., Akron. Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. craftymart.org
